Nick Saban got booed on ESPN ‘GameDay’ in Cincinnati

Nick Saban got the chilly reception Cincinnati fans thought he deserved during an interview on “GameDay” Saturday.

ESPN traveled to Cincinnati for the undefeated Bearcats’ game against Tulsa later in the day. During the program, Saban was interviewed ahead of his team’s game against LSU.

The Bama head coach heard it from Bearcats fans, who booed.

How can you blame Cincinnati fans? They got the shaft from the College Football Playoff committee, getting ranked No. 6 despite being 8-0. Bama was ranked No. 2 despite having a loss this season.

Bearcats fans also sent some messages with great signs on “GameDay” (see them here).