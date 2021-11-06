Cincinnati fans were ruthless with their ‘College GameDay’ signs

ESPN’s “College GameDay” made a trip to Cincinnati this week for the Bearcats’ game against Tulsa. That trip happened to coincide with the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings that saw the undefeated Bearcats snubbed.

Despite their 8-0 record, Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 in the initial rankings, with three one-loss teams ranked ahead of them. So it was no surprise that Bearcats fans took aim at the committee and chairman Gary Barta with their “GameDay” signs on Saturday.

This is just a sampling:

We got “Committee is gluten free” and “CFP committee killed Harambe” and “CFP committee drinks hotdog water” signs all in the same shot.#Bearcats fans have not disappointed today. pic.twitter.com/uyaRGnY3j9 — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) November 6, 2021

There have been good days for signs at College Gameday in the past. But I’m not sure there’s been a better display than this morning at Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/5LQPSNrl6U — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 6, 2021

This GameDay sign that reads "SCREWED" with the C being the C-Paw might be my early favorite. pic.twitter.com/hIyeCBI4T2 — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) November 6, 2021

Believe those are losses 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Nn3elr1KPU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021

It’s fair to say the Bearcats fans made their point. They’re justifiably upset, too, as Cincinnati has done everything asked and it’s still not enough for the committee.

It’s not just regular fans that have been taking shots at the selection committee, either.