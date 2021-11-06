 Skip to main content
Cincinnati fans were ruthless with their ‘College GameDay’ signs

November 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

Cincinnati College Gameday

ESPN’s “College GameDay” made a trip to Cincinnati this week for the Bearcats’ game against Tulsa. That trip happened to coincide with the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings that saw the undefeated Bearcats snubbed.

Despite their 8-0 record, Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 in the initial rankings, with three one-loss teams ranked ahead of them. So it was no surprise that Bearcats fans took aim at the committee and chairman Gary Barta with their “GameDay” signs on Saturday.

This is just a sampling:

It’s fair to say the Bearcats fans made their point. They’re justifiably upset, too, as Cincinnati has done everything asked and it’s still not enough for the committee.

It’s not just regular fans that have been taking shots at the selection committee, either.

