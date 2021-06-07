Nick Saban says new contract extension will allow him to retire with Alabama

Nick Saban has signed another contract extension with the University of Alabama, and it sounds like the longtime head coach expects it to be his last.

Alabama announced on Monday that Saban and the school have agreed to a three-year extension. The new deal keeps Saban in Tuscaloosa through the 2028 season. Saban’s base salary will be just south of $8.5 million in 2021 and increase each year after that.

Saban said in a statement that the extension allows him to remain at Alabama through the end of his career.

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career,” Saban said. “Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama.”

Saban is 69, so he will be in his mid-70s when his new deal expires.

Alabama has won six national championships since Saban took over back in 2007. We have heard countless rumors about him considering another jump to the NFL, but Saban’s latest contract extension is further proof that he has no plans to leave Tuscaloosa.