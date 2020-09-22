 Skip to main content
Nick Saban’s daughter hilariously fixed his ugly interview background

September 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

Nick Saban has never really been one to focus on appearances. Take his home interview background, for instance.

Saban’s home background wasn’t exactly awe-inspiring in a recent ESPN appearance. His daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, took matters into his own hands and tried to make it a little more appealing.

Note that she was working with a limited selection.

Remember, this is a guy who barely uses modern technology. There’s no way he cares about what his home interview background looks like. His daughter did him a solid on this one.

