Nick Saban’s daughter hilariously fixed his ugly interview background

Nick Saban has never really been one to focus on appearances. Take his home interview background, for instance.

Saban’s home background wasn’t exactly awe-inspiring in a recent ESPN appearance. His daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, took matters into his own hands and tried to make it a little more appealing.

The desk was…bad. So I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/hioIL2ug5r — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) September 22, 2020

Note that she was working with a limited selection.

Side note: All of the really cool memorabilia is in his office on campus, so this is what I had to work with. — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) September 22, 2020

Remember, this is a guy who barely uses modern technology. There’s no way he cares about what his home interview background looks like. His daughter did him a solid on this one.