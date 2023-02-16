Former Super Bowl coach hired by Nick Saban

Nick Saban is known for hiring big names with extensive experience to help him at Alabama, and former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt is the latest.

Whisenhunt has joined Alabama’s staff as the special assistant to Saban. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg noticed that Whisenhunt’s name appeared in the Crimson Tide staff directory on Wednesday night.

Whisenhunt has spent the last two seasons as an offensive analyst at Penn State. His last on-field role was with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was offensive coordinator from 2016-2019.

This will be Whisenhunt’s second stint in the SEC. The 60-year-old began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt in 1995.

Whisenhunt is best known for the time he spent as a coach in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005. He was an assistant on Bill Cowher’s staff from 2001-2006 before being named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2008, Whisenhunt led the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They lost to his former team, the Steelers, in a thrilling 27-23 game.

Whisenhunt also had brief stints as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Many well-known coaches have joined Saban’s staff in recent years and parlayed the opportunity into bigger jobs. It would not be a surprise if Whisenhunt does the same.