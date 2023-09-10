Nick Saban makes admission after Alabama loss

Alabama looked outmatched almost from start to finish in their loss to Texas on Saturday night, and Nick Saban admits he considered making a big change during the game.

Following the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss, Saban was asked if he considered playing multiple quarterbacks as his offense struggled. He admitted he thought about making a switch and decided against it after Jalen Milroe threw a touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

“I did, but when he put the drive together to go down the field and score … I thought that gave him a lot of confidence,” Saban said.

Alabama took almost three full quarters to find the end zone. Their defense managed to keep them in the game for the entire first half and then some. Milroe put the Tide up 16-13 with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton with 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and that play apparently saved him from being benched.

Texas then responded with a touchdown to take a 20-16 lead. Saban stuck with Milroe even after the redshirt sophomore threw an interception on Alabama’s next drive that essentially turned out to be the difference in the game.

Milroe beat out Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner this offseason. Alabama looked explosive while putting up 56 points in their season opener last week, but that was against Middle Tennessee.

If Milroe struggles against South Florida next week, it would be a surprise if Saban keeps both of his other quarterbacks on the bench. Judging by what Saban said about his roster before the season, you have to wonder if he even thinks that would make a big difference.