 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 1, 2023

Nick Saban answers whether he thinks Alabama is a championship team

September 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Does Nick Saban think that Alabama has a championship team this season? He was asked that question on Thursday night and gave his answer.

Saban hosted his weekly radio show and seemed to temper expectations regarding this year’s Crimson Tide team.

“I don’t know if this team is talented enough to win a championship, but I do think they’ve shown signs of having the right stuff,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak. “I don’t know if we have enough talent to do it … [but] I’ve been encouraged by the, sort of, competitive character this team has.”

Saban definitely is not overhyping or overselling his team this season.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season and missed the College Football Playoff for just the second time since the CFP was implemented. Quarterback Bryce Young left for the NFL, so the Tide will have a new QB. Jalen Milroe is expected to start in the team’s opener against Middle Tennessee State. Things will get real when they face Texas in their second game.

Article Tags

Alabama FootballNick Saban
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus