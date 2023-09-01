Nick Saban answers whether he thinks Alabama is a championship team

Does Nick Saban think that Alabama has a championship team this season? He was asked that question on Thursday night and gave his answer.

Saban hosted his weekly radio show and seemed to temper expectations regarding this year’s Crimson Tide team.

“I don’t know if this team is talented enough to win a championship, but I do think they’ve shown signs of having the right stuff,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak. “I don’t know if we have enough talent to do it … [but] I’ve been encouraged by the, sort of, competitive character this team has.”

Saban definitely is not overhyping or overselling his team this season.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season and missed the College Football Playoff for just the second time since the CFP was implemented. Quarterback Bryce Young left for the NFL, so the Tide will have a new QB. Jalen Milroe is expected to start in the team’s opener against Middle Tennessee State. Things will get real when they face Texas in their second game.