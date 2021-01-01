 Skip to main content
Nick Saban got all the memes after awkward halftime interview

January 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Alabama coach Nick Saban got the meme treatment after an awkward halftime interview at the Rose Bowl, though it was hardly his fault.

Saban stopped to talk to ESPN with his team ahead 21-7 at halftime against Notre Dame. He was given a pair of headphones for his socially-distanced chat, but seemed to be having technical issues as he was unable to hear sideline reporter Allison Williams.

Saban’s growing exasperation is hilarious, and the internet immediately seized upon the moment.

Saban is known for being somewhat surly with the media at the best of times, and he can get really testy when he doesn’t like a question. It’s genuinely surprising that he didn’t just give up and walk off.

