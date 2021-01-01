Nick Saban got all the memes after awkward halftime interview

Alabama coach Nick Saban got the meme treatment after an awkward halftime interview at the Rose Bowl, though it was hardly his fault.

Saban stopped to talk to ESPN with his team ahead 21-7 at halftime against Notre Dame. He was given a pair of headphones for his socially-distanced chat, but seemed to be having technical issues as he was unable to hear sideline reporter Allison Williams.

This halftime interview had Nick Saban in a blender pic.twitter.com/Bir9KEECE5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

Saban’s growing exasperation is hilarious, and the internet immediately seized upon the moment.

"Let me just see what this WAP song is about" pic.twitter.com/RHa3xzB3RH — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 1, 2021

My father trying on headphones at best buy pic.twitter.com/aZ5E4BAduL — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 1, 2021

Saban is the first meme of 2021 pic.twitter.com/opM6Nq0fuA — Sarah (@sarahkf2020) January 1, 2021

When the zoom call stops working pic.twitter.com/Zimcd0XWRJ — Mick Tidrow (@MickTidrow) January 1, 2021

When you're in the car on a family roadtrip and your little brother asks if he can borrow the iPad.pic.twitter.com/dFxvqe7B0A — Saturday Down South (@SDS) January 1, 2021

When they put sugar in the cornbread. pic.twitter.com/WfacMO0CLB — The Saban Factor (@TheSabanFactor) January 1, 2021

Saban is known for being somewhat surly with the media at the best of times, and he can get really testy when he doesn’t like a question. It’s genuinely surprising that he didn’t just give up and walk off.