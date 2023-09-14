Nick Saban has firm response to retirement chatter

How close is Nick Saban to retirement? Not close at all, according to the Alabama head coach.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, Saban weighed in on persistent rumors that he may be close to retiring. The Alabama coach made it very clear that he sees those rumors as “kind of laughable,” and has no intention of quitting anytime soon.

“I feel great right now. I love it,” Saban said. “We’ve got lots of challenges right now. I’m looking forward to it. We’re all in.”

Saban turns 72 in October but certainly has not lost any of his energy. A great deal of the speculation comes from the perception that Alabama’s dominance over the rest of the sport has somewhat slipped, and that the coach’s best days are behind him. Not only is he going to be unmoved by that, but he will presumably be motivated to prove them wrong.

Alabama lost to Texas on Saturday, leaving them with little margin for error if they want to make the College Football Playoff.