 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 17, 2023

Nick Saban spotted by fan on vacation in Europe

May 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

If you head to Europe on vacation, you never know who you might end up spotting. It could be Clark W. Griswold, it could be Scotty (Doesn’t Know) Thomas, or it might even be Nick Saban.

Saban did not participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am event last week in Hoover, Ala. Some of the celebrities who participated included Kirby Smart, Hugh Freeze and Charles Barkley. Saban’s absence was noted by AL.com, which has now answered the question of where the Alabama coach is instead.

A few different people have shared photos of Saban in Rome this week. Those people say they saw the coach at the Spanish Steps.

Saban was wearing an Alabama pullover in one photo with a fan.

Saban has a reputation for being a workaholic who focuses on his program year-round. He might still be doing work while on vacation, but seeing him step away and go on vacation to do tourist things in Europe is an interesting change of pace for the seven-time national championship-winning coach.

Article Tags

Nick Saban
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus