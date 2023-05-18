Nick Saban spotted by fan on vacation in Europe

If you head to Europe on vacation, you never know who you might end up spotting. It could be Clark W. Griswold, it could be Scotty (Doesn’t Know) Thomas, or it might even be Nick Saban.

Saban did not participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am event last week in Hoover, Ala. Some of the celebrities who participated included Kirby Smart, Hugh Freeze and Charles Barkley. Saban’s absence was noted by AL.com, which has now answered the question of where the Alabama coach is instead.

A few different people have shared photos of Saban in Rome this week. Those people say they saw the coach at the Spanish Steps.

Just saw Nick Saban on the Spanish Steps in Rome. He looked good!#Alabama pic.twitter.com/NnmwAVdsQr — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) May 15, 2023

Saban was wearing an Alabama pullover in one photo with a fan.

Saban has a reputation for being a workaholic who focuses on his program year-round. He might still be doing work while on vacation, but seeing him step away and go on vacation to do tourist things in Europe is an interesting change of pace for the seven-time national championship-winning coach.