Nick Saban had savage message for player who transferred to LSU

Alabama defeated LSU in convincing fashion on Saturday, and Nick Saban did not exactly show sympathy toward one of his former players after the game.

Saban shared a friendly moment on the field with LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson following the Crimson Tide’s 42-28 win over the Tigers. Anderson, a former 5-star recruit, transferred to LSU from Alabama prior to the season. Saban delivered a jab to the freshman.

Nick Saban to Aaron Anderson “you’d be playing more here than you are there” 😭 Saban on demon time this year pic.twitter.com/l5aThgAaTF — Ethan 🐘 (@TideOnTop_) November 5, 2023

Anderson did not record a catch in Saturday’s game. He has just 12 receptions for 59 yards on the season. Anderson missed some time during the offseason after undergoing knee surgery, so that may be a factor in his lack of production thus far.

Saban has been critical of the NCAA’s new transfer portal and NIL rules, so it is not a shock that he wanted to remind a player who left his program that the grass is not always greener.