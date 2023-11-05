 Skip to main content
Nick Saban had savage message for player who transferred to LSU

November 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Nick Saban chats with a former player

Alabama defeated LSU in convincing fashion on Saturday, and Nick Saban did not exactly show sympathy toward one of his former players after the game.

Saban shared a friendly moment on the field with LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson following the Crimson Tide’s 42-28 win over the Tigers. Anderson, a former 5-star recruit, transferred to LSU from Alabama prior to the season. Saban delivered a jab to the freshman.

Anderson did not record a catch in Saturday’s game. He has just 12 receptions for 59 yards on the season. Anderson missed some time during the offseason after undergoing knee surgery, so that may be a factor in his lack of production thus far.

Saban has been critical of the NCAA’s new transfer portal and NIL rules, so it is not a shock that he wanted to remind a player who left his program that the grass is not always greener.

