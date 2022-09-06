Nick Saban addresses whether Steve Sarkisian has advantage against him

Nick Saban on Saturday is getting set to face yet another one of his former assistants. But don’t assume that just because Steve Sarkisian worked for him before means the Texas coach might have an advantage against him.

Saban spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Bama’s game against the Longhorns on Saturday in Austin. He was asked how he adjusts when facing a coach who knows his defense well.

Saban sort of sneered in response to the question, seemingly dismissing the notion that Sarkisian might have an advantage against him. Saban indicated that the familiarity with a former assistant goes both ways.

“We’ve seemed to play several teams now that kind of know us, but you act like we don’t know them,” Saban responded.

“So just because somebody knows you when they play you, doesn’t mean they’re going to beat you. And just because you know them when you play them, doesn’t mean you’re gonna beat ‘em either. It’s gonna come down to how you execute.”

Saban used to be money in the bank against his former assistants. He is now 25-2 against them after losing last season to Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team and Kirby Smart’s Georgia squad. Saban seems to think there’s a fat chance that Sark hands him loss number three.