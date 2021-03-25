Nick Saban provides update on Alabama’s QB situation

Nick Saban on Wednesday provided an update about Alabama’s quarterback situation.

Mac Jones was Alabama’s starting quarterback last season and led them to the national championship. Now the race is on to see who will replace Jones, who is headed to the NFL.

Alabama has begun its spring football workouts. Saban said Wednesday that Bryce Young is leading the race.

Saban: "Bryce (Young) is probably a little ahead of everybody else. Even though he didn't get to play that much, he got a lot of reps in practice. There's a lot of good carryover for him. I think he's very confident, and he's done a really good job of preparing so far." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) March 24, 2021

Young is a five-star recruit from Mater Dei in Southern California. He backed up Jones last season and saw very little action, throwing for 156 yards and one touchdown. Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe are also in the competition.

Even though Young is a highly-touted recruit, Tyson should not be discounted from consideration. There has been a lot of positive talk about his character and work ethic.