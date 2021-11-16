Nick Saban explains why Mac Jones works so well on Patriots

It took a few weeks to adjust to the NFL game, but quarterback Mac Jones is now thriving with the New England Patriots. And that does not come as a surprise to his college coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Appearing on ESPN’s NFL Sunday Countdown, Saban explained why the pairing of Jones and Bill Belichick was a match made in heaven.

“It’s not surprising to me that Mac’s doing well,” Saban said. “I think it’s a really good fit with Bill because Mac has the same kind of mindset. He’s a very intelligent guy, he’s very instinctive, he does a great job of preparing for a game and can go out and execute and do what coaches want him to do. So that’s exactly how Bill likes it.”

Through 10 games, Jones has completed 69% of his passes for 2,333 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Perhaps more importantly, he’s led the Patriots to a 6-4 record. They are now just a half game out of first place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (6-3).

Buying into the “Patriot Way” is difficult for some players, but it’s second nature to Jones. That’s how it was at Alabama and why it works so well in New England.