Nick Saban pays respect to late Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff

Nick Saban on Wednesday paid his respects to late Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff.

Closing out his press conference after the Crimson Tide’s practice, Saban shared his condolences to Ratliff’s family.

Nick Saban post-practice: Luke Ratliff was a great fan here. He loved the University of Alabama. I just want his family to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you. Certainly a difficult circumstance for all of us, and he’s certainly going to be missed. God bless you all." — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) April 7, 2021

Ratliff died on Friday at the age of 23, reportedly due to complications related to COVID-19.

Ratliff was a huge supporter of the Tide’s men’s basketball team and had supported them in their NCAA Tournament game against UCLA. He returned home from that game days before dying.

He finished college attending 42 straight Alabama games.

i will finish college having attended 44 of the tide’s past 45 conference and postseason games, including 42 in a row. what a freaking ride it’s been. — Cameron Luke Ratliff (@fluffopotamus88) March 31, 2021

Alabama’s softball team paid respect to Ratliff as well.

Coach Murphy and @AlabamaSB honor Luke "Fluff" Ratliff during today's game. pic.twitter.com/LrMBYl5Uvp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 3, 2021

An Alabama assistant coach even started a charity fund for Ratliff’s family.