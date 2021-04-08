 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 7, 2021

Nick Saban pays respect to late Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff

April 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luke Ratliff

Nick Saban on Wednesday paid his respects to late Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff.

Closing out his press conference after the Crimson Tide’s practice, Saban shared his condolences to Ratliff’s family.

Ratliff died on Friday at the age of 23, reportedly due to complications related to COVID-19.

Ratliff was a huge supporter of the Tide’s men’s basketball team and had supported them in their NCAA Tournament game against UCLA. He returned home from that game days before dying.

He finished college attending 42 straight Alabama games.

Alabama’s softball team paid respect to Ratliff as well.

An Alabama assistant coach even started a charity fund for Ratliff’s family.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus