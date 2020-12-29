Nick Starkel announces return to San Jose State in cool video

Nick Starkel will be returning to San Jose State next season, and he announced the decision in a cool video.

The video takes people through a tour of Starkel’s career. Starkel began at Texas A&M in 2016 and redshirted that season. He split time with Kellen Mond in 2017 but then transferred after Mond took over as the Aggies’ starter in 2018.

Last year, Starkel was with Arkansas, but then he eventually found a great home at San Jose State. In his first season at San Jose State, Starkel completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,906 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

This season marked Starkel’s fifth in college and fourth as a player. But he is in graduate school and has another year of eligibility, which he will be taking advantage of. That’s big news for the Spartans, who are 7-0 this season.