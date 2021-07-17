 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 16, 2021

No, Lane Kiffin did not knock up an Ole Miss cheerleader

July 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is known for having fun on social media, and that was not an exception on Friday. The Ole Miss coach messed around with some rival fans on Twitter.

Some Mississippi State fans tried to start a rumor claiming Kiffin knocked up an ex-Ole Miss cheerleader. The rumor seemed to be rooted in humorous rather than malicious intent. That likely explains why Kiffin joked about it. He also appreciated the person’s use of the term “done knocked up.”

Kiffin, who is divorced, has three children. He is entering his second season as Ole Miss’ head coach after leading them to a 5-5 record last year. This is Kiffin’s fourth head coaching stop in college football.

He may be 46, but the guy still enjoys interacting with fans on Twitter. Even the rival ones who make up rumors.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus