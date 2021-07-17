No, Lane Kiffin did not knock up an Ole Miss cheerleader

Lane Kiffin is known for having fun on social media, and that was not an exception on Friday. The Ole Miss coach messed around with some rival fans on Twitter.

Some Mississippi State fans tried to start a rumor claiming Kiffin knocked up an ex-Ole Miss cheerleader. The rumor seemed to be rooted in humorous rather than malicious intent. That likely explains why Kiffin joked about it. He also appreciated the person’s use of the term “done knocked up.”

The best part of this rumor is the usage of “DONE knocked up” Some people ….. https://t.co/Nu2Fn1fuCv — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 16, 2021

Kiffin, who is divorced, has three children. He is entering his second season as Ole Miss’ head coach after leading them to a 5-5 record last year. This is Kiffin’s fourth head coaching stop in college football.

He may be 46, but the guy still enjoys interacting with fans on Twitter. Even the rival ones who make up rumors.