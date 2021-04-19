North Texas football commit among those killed in Austin shooting

A North Texas football signee was one of three people who were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Austin on Sunday.

The Elgin (Texas) Independent School District confirmed in a statement to ESPN’s Mark Schlabath on Monday that Willie Simmons III, a senior at Elgin High School, was killed. Alyssa Broderick, a basketball player at the same school, was also killed. A third female was killed, but police have yet to publicly confirm the identities of any of the victims.

Simmons, a linebacker, had committed to playing at North Texas. Elgin ISD superintendent Jodi Duron said in a statement that those in the the district are “heartbroken” by the deaths of Simmons and Broderick.

“(Simmons) was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD,” Duron said. “He was captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.”

Police announced on Monday that former Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy Stephen Broderick has been arrested in connection with the shootings. Austin Police interim chief Joseph Chacon said the 41-year-old knew all three of the victims.

Stephen Broderick was also arrested in June for the alleged sexual assault of a child. He had been released on $50,000 bond and resigned from his job as a property crimes detective after the arrest.