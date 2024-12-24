 Skip to main content
Northern Illinois coach goes viral for surreal postgame interview quote

December 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Northern Illinois FootballThomas Hammock

Thomas Hammock during a postgame interview

Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock delivered one of the greatest lines of all time following his team’s bowl win on Monday, and he didn’t even know it.

Hammock led his Huskies to a 28-20 win over Fresno State in double overtime at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. After the game, the coach had French fries dumped over his head rather than the traditional water or Gatorade.

Hammock greatly appreciated the French fry bath. He loved it so much that he called it “the best dump of my career.”

You probably know where this is going. The clip immediately went viral because of Hammock’s choice of words. Even ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve could not contain themselves when the clip was shown during postgame coverage of “Monday Night Football.”

Hammock has been the head coach at Northern Illinois for six years. The Huskies now have two straight bowl wins, and the latest earned Hammock an automatic 1-year contract extension and a $20,000 bonus. It is no wonder why he enjoyed the dump so much.

This is not the first time Hammock has gone viral for his postgame interview.

