Northern Illinois coach goes viral for surreal postgame interview quote

Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock delivered one of the greatest lines of all time following his team’s bowl win on Monday, and he didn’t even know it.

Hammock led his Huskies to a 28-20 win over Fresno State in double overtime at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. After the game, the coach had French fries dumped over his head rather than the traditional water or Gatorade.

Hammock greatly appreciated the French fry bath. He loved it so much that he called it “the best dump of my career.”

"That was the best dump of my career." – Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock after the win pic.twitter.com/H0vVf6HSnS — Pikkit (@pikkitsports) December 23, 2024

You probably know where this is going. The clip immediately went viral because of Hammock’s choice of words. Even ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve could not contain themselves when the clip was shown during postgame coverage of “Monday Night Football.”

"That was the best dump of my career."@notthefakeSVP and @StanfordSteve82 couldn't stop laughing after hearing what Thomas Hammock said after NIU won its bowl game pic.twitter.com/Rwdci99K6h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2024

Hammock has been the head coach at Northern Illinois for six years. The Huskies now have two straight bowl wins, and the latest earned Hammock an automatic 1-year contract extension and a $20,000 bonus. It is no wonder why he enjoyed the dump so much.

This is not the first time Hammock has gone viral for his postgame interview.