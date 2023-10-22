Northwestern kicker breaks out ridiculous cow-milking celebration

Northwestern kicker Jack Olsen broke out an udderly ridiculous cow-milking celebration on Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 17-9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

While the Northwestern faithful definitely aren’t happy with the result, their placekicker at least gave them one moment of amusement earlier in the game.

Olsen converted on a 45-yard field goal to give Northwestern a 3-0 lead at the 7:18 mark of the first quarter.

In celebration of scoring the first points of the contest, Olsen formed an udder with his thumbs. Wildcats tight end Blake Van Buren did him the honor of milking said thumb udder.

Cow-milking celebration?????pic.twitter.com/Coq4SSuYAP — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) October 21, 2023

The Wildcats placekicker stayed busy throughout the game as he scored all nine of Northwestern’s points against Nebraska. However, he did miss his first field goal attempt of the season — a 54-yard try midway through the third quarter. The 45-yard make is the longest field goal conversion of Olsen’s career.

Olsen was 4-of-4 on field goals for the season and 16-of-16 on extra points entering the contest.

It’s safe to say that Northwestern was not able to milk the momentum from Olsen’s celebratory moment.