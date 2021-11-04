Notre Dame lands commitment from 5-star LB Drayk Bowen

Notre Dame on Wednesday beat out a couple of top programs for a 5-star recruit.

Linebacker Drayk Bowen announced Wednesday night that he was committing to Notre Dame. He chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson and Auburn.

Bowen is from Merrillville, Ind. and a member of the class of 2023. The commitment signals another job well done by Marcus Freeman.

Marcus Freeman has lured the following linebacker recruits since taking office in South Bend roughly nine months ago: Drayk Bowen (#28 overall)

Jaylen Sneed (#32 overall)

Joshua Burnham (#117 overall)

Niuafe Tuihalamaka (#128 overall)

Nolan Ziegler (#288 overall) — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 4, 2021

Freeman is a former Ohio State linebacker who became Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach earlier this year. He’s also apparently a top recruiter.

Notre Dame is 7-1 this season and ranked No. 10 in the country.