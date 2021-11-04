 Skip to main content
Notre Dame lands commitment from 5-star LB Drayk Bowen

November 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Drayk Bowen with a Notre Dame hat on

Notre Dame on Wednesday beat out a couple of top programs for a 5-star recruit.

Linebacker Drayk Bowen announced Wednesday night that he was committing to Notre Dame. He chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson and Auburn.

Bowen is from Merrillville, Ind. and a member of the class of 2023. The commitment signals another job well done by Marcus Freeman.

Freeman is a former Ohio State linebacker who became Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach earlier this year. He’s also apparently a top recruiter.

Notre Dame is 7-1 this season and ranked No. 10 in the country.

