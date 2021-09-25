Notre Dame enjoyed Wisconsin playing ‘Jump Around’ song

Notre Dame seemed to be inspired by Wisconsin playing “Jump Around” ahead of the fourth quarter during Saturday’s game between the schools.

Wisconsin has a tradition at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. of playing House of Pain’s “Jump Around” ahead of the fourth quarter to pump everyone up. But the song appeared to work in the Fighting Irish’s favor.

The game was tied at 10 entering the fourth quarter. Notre Dame proceeded to outscore Wisconsin 31-3 in the final quarter to win the game 41-13.

Afterwards, Irish head coach Brian Kelly indicated his team was fired up by Wisconsin playing “Jump Around.”

"The journey itself is much more important than the wins, and I just feel so blessed to have the ability to coach these guys." @NDFootball's @CoachBrianKelly caught up with @JennyTaft after becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history pic.twitter.com/j1gixOlBgu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021

Reporter Tyler Horka also shared that Notre Dame was playing “Jump Around” in the locker room after their win.

As we sit and wait for Brian Kelly's press conference, "Jump Around" blares from the Notre Dame locker room. Lots of noise. Lots of laughter. I love college football. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 25, 2021

It looks like Notre Dame was taking over that song.

The victory makes Notre Dame 4-0 this season. It also gave Kelly 106 career wins at Notre Dame, more than any other coach in the school’s history.