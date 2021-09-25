 Skip to main content
Notre Dame enjoyed Wisconsin playing ‘Jump Around’ song

September 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brian Kelly

Notre Dame seemed to be inspired by Wisconsin playing “Jump Around” ahead of the fourth quarter during Saturday’s game between the schools.

Wisconsin has a tradition at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. of playing House of Pain’s “Jump Around” ahead of the fourth quarter to pump everyone up. But the song appeared to work in the Fighting Irish’s favor.

The game was tied at 10 entering the fourth quarter. Notre Dame proceeded to outscore Wisconsin 31-3 in the final quarter to win the game 41-13.

Afterwards, Irish head coach Brian Kelly indicated his team was fired up by Wisconsin playing “Jump Around.”

Reporter Tyler Horka also shared that Notre Dame was playing “Jump Around” in the locker room after their win.

It looks like Notre Dame was taking over that song.

The victory makes Notre Dame 4-0 this season. It also gave Kelly 106 career wins at Notre Dame, more than any other coach in the school’s history.

