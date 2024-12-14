Notre Dame to host first Friday football game since 1900

Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff means lots of new things for the Fighting Irish program and its fans.

Notre Dame is scheduled to host Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday night. The Irish typically play on Saturdays, so the Friday night game will be rare for them.

How rare? It will be their first Friday home game since Nov. 30, 1900 when they beat Chicago Physicians and Surgeons 5-0.

Not only will the Friday night home game be unusual for Notre Dame, but so will the broadcasting portion of the game.

Since this will be a College Football Playoff game, it will be televised by ESPN. That will mark the first Notre Dame home game not broadcast by NBC since 1990.

The 11-1 Fighting Irish are favored to beat the 11-1 Hoosiers by a touchdown. The winner of the game is set to face Georgia in the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoff. At least Indiana won’t have to travel too far for the game.