Notre Dame to host first Friday football game since 1900

December 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Notre Dame logo on the field

Oct 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish logo at midfield before a NCAA football game against the Southern California Trojans tat Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff means lots of new things for the Fighting Irish program and its fans.

Notre Dame is scheduled to host Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday night. The Irish typically play on Saturdays, so the Friday night game will be rare for them.

How rare? It will be their first Friday home game since Nov. 30, 1900 when they beat Chicago Physicians and Surgeons 5-0.

Not only will the Friday night home game be unusual for Notre Dame, but so will the broadcasting portion of the game.

Since this will be a College Football Playoff game, it will be televised by ESPN. That will mark the first Notre Dame home game not broadcast by NBC since 1990.

The 11-1 Fighting Irish are favored to beat the 11-1 Hoosiers by a touchdown. The winner of the game is set to face Georgia in the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoff. At least Indiana won’t have to travel too far for the game.

Notre Dame Football
