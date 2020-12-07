Notre Dame WR Matt Salerno posts hilarious message after being lit up on punt return

Notre Dame remained unbeaten after a 45-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday, and one player who got some attention afterwards was Matt Salerno.

Salerno, a junior wide receiver who serves as a punt returner, got lit up while picking up a ball he bobbled on a punt return. Syracuse’s Markenzy Pierre was ejected after being called for targeting on the hit.

Salerno sent a hilarious tweet about the matter a day later. The junior said he had no concussion, no headache, no symptoms and therefore he’s considering a career as a crash test dummy.

No concussion, no headache, no symptoms… I’ll be applying for jobs as a crash test dummy on the slim chance the league turns me down https://t.co/6LvOJ8fe3J — Matt Salerno (@Matthews0520) December 7, 2020

Salerno has a good sense of humor, so he should probably save some of those brain cells and avoid the dummy career.