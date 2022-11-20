Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday.

Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between BC and ND, Jurkovec reflected on Instagram about his experience with the Irish. In his post, he took a few shots at the school. One came when he said the school doesn’t live up to its virtues.

“Notre Dame holds some of the highest ideals and these are very difficult to live up to. I don’t think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better,” Jurkovec wrote.

Then he closed his post by suggesting Notre Dame practices cultural appropriation by singing a Dropkick Murphys song, and that the Fighting Irish are “nothing but a brand name.”

Here is the full text:

“I always really liked Notre Dame football despite most in my family having no affiliation or affection for the school. I turned down some great opportunities in order to fulfill my childhood dream of playing on the team and I thank everyone who helped to make that happen. Good fortune allowed me to meet some incredible people while there- players, coaches, professors, priests, etc. Notre Dame has been a tremendous force for good in the world and it will continue this excellence because of its good people. Some derogatory comments have come out in the media in regards to my perspective on the place and I’d like to clarify: Notre Dame holds some of the highest ideals and these are very difficult to live up to. I don’t think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better. I wish many of those I met much success. Anyone close to me knows how badly I’d love to play in this game but I am currently recovering from a diagnosed concussion, broken rib, and sprained MCL.

“As it relates” to Boston College, even amid a most difficult year, I have never been more proud to represent the school. The adversity we’ve faced has molded and strengthened me. We’re primed for success and it will come soon to The Heights (on eagles’ wings). Although it’s been a famine of a season, we should know that it brings no fear. Let’s remember that Boston College was founded for and by Irish immigrants. Notre Dame du Lac was founded by the French (something they teach you in First Year Moreau). The Dropkick Murphys were started in Boston and their song “For Boston” is our fight song. They sing “I’m Shippin’ Up to Boston” and definitely not “I’m Shippin’ Up to South Bend.” So if you’re in that stadium and you cheer when that song comes on before kickoff, know that you are either rooting for BC or otherwise supporting cultural appropriation.

“But in the words of Mac, it ain’t nothin’ but a brand name.”

Jurkovec couldn’t play in Saturday’s game because of his injuries. His Eagles were crushed 44-0 in the game.

Jurkovec’s post makes him look very petty and like a jilted ex-lover. His complaint about the Dropkick Murphys song is a pathetic attempt to throw shade at the school. All he did was take something harmless and turn it into something that couldn’t be of less significance.

In 8 games this season, Jurkovec has passed for 1,711 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. BC is 3-8, while Notre Dame is 8-3.