Report: Notre Dame targeting another ACC transfer QB

Notre Dame may be set to strike quarterback transfer gold from within the ACC for the second year in a row.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has entered the transfer portal. ESPN’s Pete Thamel says Notre Dame is expected to target Leonard.

Sources: Expect Notre Dame to target Duke QB Riley Leonard. He just entered the NCAA transfer portal — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2023

Leonard has been a top dual-threat quarterback for the Blue Devils. He passed for 1,102 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in seven games and rushed for 352 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. He suffered an ankle injury in a loss to the Fighting Irish that caused him to miss a few weeks.

The 6-foot-4 junior led Duke to a 4-0 start this season, which included wins over Clemson and Northwestern. Last season, Leonard passed for 20 touchdowns and rushed for 13 scores while leading Duke to a 9-4 record.

Duke is losing head coach Mike Elko, which makes Leonard’s exit timely.

Notre Dame went 9-4 last season, which was Marcus Freeman’s first as the program’s head coach. They landed Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman over the offseason. He has helped the team to a 9-3 record this year.