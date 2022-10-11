Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up.

According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule. The Cornhuskers are listed as the favorites to hire Rhule with 3-2 odds. Auburn is close behind at 3-1, followed by Wisconsin (5-1), Arizona State (7-1) and Colorado (8-1).

Rhule was unable to make it through his third season with the Panthers after winning just four games in each of his first two. He is still widely respected at the college level, however. He landed the Carolina job after leading a remarkable turnaround at Baylor. The Bears went 1-11 in his first season but were 11-3 in his third season in 2019 and lost in the Sugar Bowl.

Prior to his three-year stint at Baylor, Rhule was the head coach at Temple for four years. He posted back-to-back 10-win seasons before leaving for Baylor.

Nebraska recently fired Scott Frost, and several big names have already been linked to the job. At least one has taken his name out of the running, but Rhule is a definite possibility.