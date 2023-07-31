Ohio State commit had brutal way of trolling Michigan during his announcement

A new Ohio State commit really drew out the drama during his recruiting announcement on Sunday.

Aaron Scott, a four-star cornerback out of Springfield, Ohio, announced his school of choice in an announcement on Sunday. Scott was deciding between Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon, and had each school’s apparel laid out on a table in front of him.

Scott certainly did his part to get Michigan fans’ hopes up. He quickly eliminated the Oregon backpack, then made like he was going to put an Ohio State hat on. He then put that aside and went for the Michigan backpack.

Scott had one last surprise: he pulled an Ohio State jersey out of the Michigan backpack, confirming his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Aaron Scott had one of the more entertaining Ohio State commitment announcements I can remember, complete with smoke effects and faking out the room he was going to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Xdg4jRKRnd — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) July 30, 2023

As an Ohio native and a Buckeye commit, Scott simply had to get in on the rivalry early. Considering how the game has gone for Ohio State in the last two years, they could probably use some energy like this.