 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 30, 2023

Ohio State commit had brutal way of trolling Michigan during his announcement

July 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Ohio Stadium exterior

Oct 6, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Exterior view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

A new Ohio State commit really drew out the drama during his recruiting announcement on Sunday.

Aaron Scott, a four-star cornerback out of Springfield, Ohio, announced his school of choice in an announcement on Sunday. Scott was deciding between Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon, and had each school’s apparel laid out on a table in front of him.

Scott certainly did his part to get Michigan fans’ hopes up. He quickly eliminated the Oregon backpack, then made like he was going to put an Ohio State hat on. He then put that aside and went for the Michigan backpack.

Scott had one last surprise: he pulled an Ohio State jersey out of the Michigan backpack, confirming his commitment to the Buckeyes.

As an Ohio native and a Buckeye commit, Scott simply had to get in on the rivalry early. Considering how the game has gone for Ohio State in the last two years, they could probably use some energy like this.

Article Tags

Aaron ScottMichigan FootballOhio State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus