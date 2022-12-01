Ohio State assistant shuts down links to Cincinnati job

A top Ohio State assistant dealt a blow to Cincinnati’s head coaching search on Thursday by addressing his coaching future.

Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline has been linked to a number of coaching positions in the last week, most prominently the opening at Cincinnati. On Thursday, however, Hartline tweeted that he has no plans to leave his current position at Ohio State.

I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else. #GoBucks — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) December 1, 2022

Hartline leaves enough wiggle room that he could change his mind, but this would certainly seem to suggest he is not exactly eager to take the Bearcats job. Rumors had indicated that Hartline would figure prominently in the Cincinnati search if he were interested in the position.

Cincinnati is currently searching for a replacement for Luke Fickell, who left to become the head coach at Wisconsin. The job is a good one that should attract plenty of top talent. The school may have hoped that list would include Hartline, but for now, it apparently will not.