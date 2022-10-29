Ohio State costs themsleves points with bad decision before halftime

Ohio State cost themselves points with a bad decision before halftime of their game at Penn State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes were down 14-13 just before halftime and driving. They had a 4th-and-6 at the Penn State 43 with 21 seconds left and completed a 14-yard pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. to get to the 29. Next, C.J. Stroud completed a 21-yard pass to Harrison to get down to the 8. The team spiked the ball, setting up a 2nd-and-goal with six seconds left.

Rather than send out the field goal unit for a short kick to take the lead, the Buckeyes ran another offensive play. But Stroud was sacked and fumbled the ball.

On 2nd & Goal @PennStateFball's defense said NOPE 🔒😤 Penn State enters the half with a 1-point lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GsbpOOdN0n — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Thanks to the fumble, time ran out and Ohio State’s late drive resulted in no points.

This was the first time since their first game of the season that Ohio State went into halftime trailing. They were down 10-7 to Notre Dame but came back to win 21-10.

During FOX’s analysis at halftime, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he liked the call. He said that five seconds is the cutoff line for being able to take a shot at the end zone and that it was on Stroud to get rid of the ball quickly.

I thought six seconds was cutting it too close and that Ohio State should have just taken the points rather than risk it.