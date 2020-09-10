Ohio State coach Ryan Day writes letter asking Big Ten to begin season in October

The Big Ten has yet to officially reverse its decision on postponing all fall athletics, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is trying to put more pressure on the conference.

In an open letter on Thursday, Day wrote that he feels the Big Ten’s medical subcommittee “has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October.” The second-year head coach also questioned why other top conferences are planning to play while the Big Ten moved so quickly to postpone.

“These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is, ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we can’t?'” Day wrote. “Duke is playing Notre Dame, and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend. Our players want to know: why can’t they play?”

The Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to cancel fall sports, but commissioner Kevin Warren has since met with U.S. president Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of playing. Certain states have resisted, which is why Trump recently hinted that the Big Ten may have to play without several teams.

Big Ten programs have been angry with the conference over the way the decision to cancel the fall season was made. Several top coaches and players have also made an effort to get the conference to reconsider.