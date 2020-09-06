Donald Trump says Big Ten could play football without three states

Donald Trump has been working with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to potentially salvage a fall football season, and the U.S. president claims progress is being made. However, Trump implied on Sunday that the Big Ten may have to play without schools from three states.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that it is “looking really good” for the Big Ten to play a fall season. He also criticized governors from Michigan, Illinois and Maryland for their “ridiculous lack of interest or political support.”

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

It would be hard to imagine the Big Ten proceeding with a season if governors from those three states are not going to allow their schools to participate. That would mean Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern would not be taking part.

Trump and Warren reportedly had a productive phone call last week. The two are said to have agreed that college football should not be a political issue, and Warren provided the White House with a list of resources the conference would need in order to play in the fall. That led to reports that the season could begin in October, but one athletic director shot that down this week.

Big Ten programs were angry with the conference for the way the season was postponed. Playing in the fall would be a lot easier with the blessing of local governments.