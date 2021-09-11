Video: Ohio State drum major totally wiped out in viral video

An Ohio State drum major’s day got off to a pretty rough start Saturday ahead of the team’s game against Oregon.

In a viral video captured by Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, the drum major charged out of the tunnel, only to lose his footing and go down hard. Credit to him, though: he bounced right back up as if nothing happened.

It’s the first #Buckeyes game back for a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/P02YAYJBQe — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) September 11, 2021

Jardy later added that the drum major, identified as Austin Bowman, only had some scraped hands to show for the fall and was in “great spirits” about going viral.

The #Buckeyes drum major, Austin Bowman, has some scraped hands but bounced back without incident and, I'm told, is in great spirits about today's viral clip:https://t.co/Y5W3rR2bZo — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) September 11, 2021

This wasn’t supposed to be a full contact sport for members of the band, but sometimes life has other plans. The good news is it didn’t make any difference in relation to the game, unlike this guy’s mishap.