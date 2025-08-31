Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State fans said the same thing about Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia holds a play sheet

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a big win on Saturday, and their performance had fans saying the same thing about Matt Patricia.

Ohio State defeated the Texas Longhorns 14-7, holding the visiting SEC team to 336 yards and only seven points. The strong performance came in Patricia’s first game as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator.

This was Patricia’s first game as a college football defensive coordinator after he spent the previous two decades in the NFL. His hiring was met with skepticism by many people, but fans felt Patricia proved the doubters wrong.

Patricia has stoked optimism among Buckeyes fans.

Ohio State previously had Jim Knowles as their defensive coordinator, but he left for a pay raise from Penn State.

Patricia was once highly regarded thanks to his time as the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator. But his stock went down after a bad stint as the Detroit Lions head coach, followed by an odd coaching situation with the Pats in 2022. Patricia didn’t even coach last season, so Ryan Day took a chance by hiring him. Just like all the Buckeyes fans said, Patricia proved the doubters wrong — at least for one day.

