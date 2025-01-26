Ohio State loses national championship coach to rival Big Ten school

Ohio State is losing one of its coaches from its national championship team to a rival Big Ten school.

Jim Knowles, who was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, is leaving the Buckeyes to become the defensive coordinator at Penn State.

According to one report, Knowles will be receiving well over $3 million per year from the Nittany Lions, which would make him the highest-paid coordinator in college football history.

Reliable sources confirm that barring last second change of heart, Jim Knowles is headed to Penn State. He has notified James Franklin that he’ll accept their offer of well over $3 million to be highest paid coordinator in college football history. Knowles is from Philly. — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) January 26, 2025

Knowles, 59, had been the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2022-2025. The Buckeyes allowed just 12.9 points per game during their championship season, which placed them first among 134 schools. Coordinating the No. 1 defense in the country has resulted in Knowles receiving big bucks from Penn State.

Prior to his time at Ohio State, Knowles was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2018-2021. Knowles is from Philadelphia. He played college ball at Cornell and also served as their head coach from 2004-2009.