Saturday, January 1, 2022

Ex-Ohio State DB Marcus Williamson throws shade at team during Rose Bowl

January 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson says he has retired, which is a good thing given what he said on Twitter Saturday.

Williamson was one of several scholarship players who did not join Ohio State for their Rose Bowl game against Utah (several missed due to injuries, transfers, opt-outs, or other reasons). Williamson, a fifth-year senior, said on Twitter that he retired.

Williamson received attention because he called out Ohio State fans over Twitter for their low football IQ. He similarly threw a shot at the coaching staff too for their low football IQ.

Williamson, a cornerback, had 27 tackles this season prior to retiring. The Columbus Dispatch says injuries and the emergence of Denzel Burke led to reduced playing time for Williamson this season.

