Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game

Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.

Both Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and safety Lathan Ransom said that the Buckeyes’ defense wanted to prove their toughness after being criticized last season.

“We just beat the No. 5 team in the country by 11 points, and I couldn’t be any prouder of our team, and the way that our team played, especially in the fourth quarter. A lot of people questioned our toughness in the offseason,” Day said after the game, via 11 Warriors’ Dan Hope.

Ransom continued on the theme of Ohio State wanting to prove their defensive toughness.

“We were called soft all last year and had to sit there and just eat it. We couldn’t wait to play Notre Dame and just show what our defense is all about,” Ransom said after the game, via Hope.

Ohio State’s defense got pushed around by Michigan in a 42-27 loss to their rival last year. Though they squeezed out a 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, the defense did not look so great in that game either.

Maybe Notre Dame will prove to be an offensively-challenged team this season. For now, Ohio State’s defense should be proud, and they sure seem to have a chip on their shoulder.