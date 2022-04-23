 Skip to main content
Saturday, April 23, 2022

Oklahoma gets roasted for weird Baker Mayfield statue

April 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield smiles

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, which entitles him to a statue in the school’s famous Heisman Park. That statue was unveiled Friday, but it did not get the reception the school probably hoped it would.

On Friday, Oklahoma unveiled its bronze Heisman Park statue of Mayfield. There was just one issue: the statue did not look anything like the former Sooners quarterback.

Twitter had a field day with the bizarre-looking statue. It was compared to the character of Dennis Reynolds from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” as well as T-1000 from “Terminator 2.”

Others didn’t have a comparison. They just couldn’t believe how bad the statue was.

The incredibly high hairline is explained by the statue having a headband, but it’s difficult to see. Even with that in mind, it still doesn’t bear any real resemblance to the former Oklahoma quarterback.

Still, this was clearly meant to be a tribute, not an insult. For that reason alone, it’s unlikely to be the biggest sign of disrespect Mayfield has endured recently, at least in his own mind.

