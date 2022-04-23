Oklahoma gets roasted for weird Baker Mayfield statue

Baker Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, which entitles him to a statue in the school’s famous Heisman Park. That statue was unveiled Friday, but it did not get the reception the school probably hoped it would.

On Friday, Oklahoma unveiled its bronze Heisman Park statue of Mayfield. There was just one issue: the statue did not look anything like the former Sooners quarterback.

BREAKING: Oklahoma has unveiled their statue of Baker Mayfield. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2HNpgda7eq — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 23, 2022

Twitter had a field day with the bizarre-looking statue. It was compared to the character of Dennis Reynolds from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” as well as T-1000 from “Terminator 2.”

It’s pretty cool how Oklahoma chose to honor Baker Mayfield’s Heisman season with a statue of Robert Patrick, playing the role T-1000 in Terminator 2. He almost got the job done as well but couldn’t quite seal it either. pic.twitter.com/vBFzIV6cZh — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) April 23, 2022

Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue looks like Dennis Reynolds, bro 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/391m7c6vUh — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 23, 2022

Others didn’t have a comparison. They just couldn’t believe how bad the statue was.

OU fans, please tell me how y’all can possibly defend the Baker Mayfield statue. This might be the worst statue I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/HIMgS9oMJv — Cutter Whitley (@imcutterbutter) April 23, 2022

Oklahoma just unveiled a statue that looks like… not Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/DxCbhXIRT2 — Robby Espin (@RobbyEspinCFB) April 23, 2022

I wonder if the guy who sculpted the Baker Mayfield statue just had a torn labrum in his shoulder, but insisted on chiseling anyway. pic.twitter.com/iAnAJhL5Bz — The April 💙 (@TheEmpressApril) April 23, 2022

The incredibly high hairline is explained by the statue having a headband, but it’s difficult to see. Even with that in mind, it still doesn’t bear any real resemblance to the former Oklahoma quarterback.

Still, this was clearly meant to be a tribute, not an insult. For that reason alone, it’s unlikely to be the biggest sign of disrespect Mayfield has endured recently, at least in his own mind.