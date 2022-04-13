Baker Mayfield rips Browns over handling of his situtation

Baker Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but it does not appear he is committed to taking the high road while the team looks to trade him.

During a recent appearance on the “Ya Neva Know” podcast, Mayfield was asked if he feels the Browns’ front office has been disrespectful to him. He did not mince words.

“I feel disrespected, 100 percent. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said. “That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators. … I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and got to have fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable. I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

You can hear the full response below:

Mayfield would be wise to use what unfolded in Cleveland as motivation. However, what the Browns did was not personal. They had an opportunity to make a major upgrade at quarterback and they capitalized on it. You could argue that they showed poor moral judgment by acquiring Deshaun Watson amid a sexual assault scandal, but we doubt that is what bothered Mayfield.

The real concern for Mayfield will be landing a starting job next season. There are not many teams that need a starting quarterback, especially one who has been so inconsistent throughout his NFL career. Mayfield has been viewed as a potentially strong fit for one team, but the market is not robust.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports