Oklahoma frosts dorm windows so students can’t spy on football practice

In an era where just about everyone has access to a high-quality video camera at all times, the Oklahoma football team has decided that you can never be too careful.

As of this year, the University of Oklahoma has frosted the dorm room windows that overlook the Sooners’ practice field on campus. The reason, of course, is so students (or anyone else) can’t spy on football practice.

New this year, @UofOklahoma is blurring windows of dorm rooms overlooking the football practice field. (No spying) One parent- just told of the change five days before her son moves in- calls it “overkill” Do you agree? @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/NB64iUYrdT — Karl Torp (@KarlTorpNews9) August 10, 2020

Some have wondered if the film over the windows could be removed after the season or if the 2020 season is canceled, but the university says that will not be the case.

While it would not be hard to imagine a college kid filming a practice and selling it to a rival school, the move seems a bit extreme. There are always going to be ways an opponent can spy on you if they try hard enough, and you could easily argue that a student paying $30,000 per year should at least be able to look out his or her window.