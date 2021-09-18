Spencer Rattler gets two new cars as part of NIL deal

On July 1, student-athletes earned the right to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) for the first time ever.

It didn’t take long before college players started cashing in and earlier this week, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler joined them.

After throwing a career-high five touchdowns in a in a 76-0 beatdown of Western Carolina last week, Rattler was given two brand new vehicles — a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX and a 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack — from Fowler Automotive Group, who are based out of Norman, Oklahoma. They also have locations in Oklahoma City, Healdton and Randlett.

“Being QB1 for one of the best football programs in the country is hard work but all the hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed,” Fowler Automotive said in a statement Twitter. “Fowler Automotive wanted to find a way to keep our boy Spencer Rattler comfortable, when he is driving to and from practice, and even though there is only one Spencer, having just one car wasn’t going to be enough, so we went big with two vehicles.

The two vehicles from Fowler Automotive aren’t Rattler’s only NIH cash-in. He’s also developed his own logo, opened an online shop and signed a deal with Raising Cane’s. He also sends out customized videos via Cameo.

But the 20-year-old Rattler isn’t keeping everything for himself. He is using his NIL deals and income to help “underserved communities.”

“We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world,” Rattler wrote on Twitter. “I will donate a part of my earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities. The time is now.”

On Saturday, Rattler and the Sooners host the Nebraska Cornhuskers.