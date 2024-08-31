Oklahoma State’s unusual helmet advertising plan blocked by NCAA

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had planned to promote its players in an unusual way during games, but the NCAA has put a stop to it before they could get the chance.

The NCAA blocked the Cowboys from putting QR codes on players’ helmets during games, according to David Ubben of The Athletic. The QR codes would have allowed fans to donate to the school’s official NIL collective when scanned, but the NCAA ruled them to be “advertising or commercial marks” that are prohibited.

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said the school had consulted with the Big 12 and its compliance staff before moving ahead with the idea, and disagreed with the decision. They do plan to honor the NCAA’s ruling, however.

“Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise the NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book,” Weiberg said.

Oklahoma State will still post the QR codes throughout Boone Pickens Stadium and on players’ bags during the traditional walk to the stadium on gamedays.

As Weiberg alluded to, NIL is moving faster than the NCAA can legislate on it. Schools are looking to make money for their players and for the program in new ways that previously would not have been allowed. Some of those still don’t meet the NCAA’s regulations.

Ironically, Oklahoma State has a head coach that would much rather not deal with NIL issues during the season.