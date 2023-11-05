Oklahoma State played the perfect song after beating rival Oklahoma

Oklahoma State punctuated their victory over rival Oklahoma with a perfect song.

The Cowboys beat the rival Sooners 27-24 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday. After the win, Oklahoma State played the popular Taylor Swift song, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

They played “we are never getting back together” after Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in the last Bedlam ever pic.twitter.com/IO5sIpFV6j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2023

There was some special significance to the musical choice.

Oklahoma is moving from the Big 12 to the SEC after this season and will be leaving Oklahoma State and the historic Bedlam game behind. There is some quite literal meaning to that song as it applies to the rivalry game.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has a losing record against Oklahoma across his career as a player, assistant coach, and head coach for the Cowboys. He says the blame for Bedlam not continuing is on Oklahoma.

“We didn’t leave the conference. They chose to take the SEC route so they can balance their checkbook,” Gundy said. “We’re not going to reschedule our long-term schedule and change what we do based on them going to the SEC. We need to look at the facts.”

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 91-20-7, but the Cowboys can claim that they won two of the last three games in the series, including what looks like the last one — for now.