Ole Miss gets in on Wall Street bets craze with funny tweet

The clash between retail investors and Wall Street billionaires reached a boiling point this week, and Ole Miss has decided to use that as a marketing opportunity.

Ole Miss tweeted a link to its season ticket packages on Thursday with a hilarious photo of Lane Kiffin. They made the head coach part of the famous “stonks” meme.

For those of who you haven’t followed the Wall Street drama, we’ll give you the reader’s digest version. A bunch of inexperienced investors — aka retail investors — banded together using their money to invest in the same stocks, thus driving the prices of those stocks up. They chose stocks that were heavily shorted, meaning hedge funds and other wealthy investors were banking on those stocks decreasing in value to make their profits.

On Thursday, Robinhood and other investing platforms restricted users from purchasing certain stocks that had become part of the Reddit movement. A legal battle is already underway as a result.

Kiffin recently got a kick out of some rumors linking him to a new job, but you have to wonder if he’s enjoying the Wall Street stuff just as much.