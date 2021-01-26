Lane Kiffin getting a kick out of the Tennessee rumors

The Tennessee Volunteers are searching for a head football coach again, and their vacancy has led some to revive Lane Kiffin talks.

Kiffin was briefly the coach in Knoxville before ditching them after one season to head back to USC, where he took over for Pete Carroll in 2010. Over a decade has passed since then, and Kiffin has rebuilt his stock through his work at Alabama, FAU, and Ole Miss.

Some have wondered whether Kiffin would be open to a Knoxville return. There was even a fake rumor started on Twitter by someone who said Kiffin was returning to Tennessee.

BREAKING: We have the scoop! Lane Kiffin is coming home! https://t.co/CFHxR9h7dy pic.twitter.com/nP7eDlApj2 — the content is never going away (@BourbonGhost) January 25, 2021

Someone tagged Kiffin to see if he had seen the rumor. The Ole Miss coach enjoyed a laugh.

I actually just was — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 25, 2021

Kiffin just completed his first season at Ole Miss. If he’s learned anything, it’s probably that it’s not a good idea to leave a school after one season, like he did at Tennessee. Kiffin just went 5-5 at Ole Miss and needs to give himself some time to build up that program before he thinks about going anywhere else.

Plus, why would he want to go to Tennessee given their current situation.

Ole Miss fans! It’s time to jump aboard the Lane Train! This Lane Train shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend – you can buy it here.

H/T Saturday Down South