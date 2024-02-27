Ole Miss QB may have landed the coolest NIL deal in the country

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart may have landed the coolest NIL deal in the country.

Dart has signed a marketing deal with Nicholas Air, which runs and operates private jets. As part of the deal, Dart will have access to the private jets for travel, training and philanthropy.

Dart has spent the past two seasons at Ole Miss after beginning his college career at USC.

Dart passed for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season as the Rebels went 11-2. Ole Miss is coming off its first 11-win season in school history. The team’s .846 winning percentage was its best since a 10-0 season in 1962.

In addition to his deal with Nicholas Air, Dart has shared promotions with Gillette and EA Sports via his Instagram account recently.