 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 20, 2021

Oliver Luck mentioned as Pac-12 commissioner candidate

January 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oliver Luck

The Pac-12 needs a new commissioner, and Oliver Luck is already being mentioned as a candidate for the job.

The Pac-12 on Wednesday announced that they were parting ways with Larry Scott, whose contract was up in June 2022. The move is being made now to get a new commissioner in place ahead of the conference’s 2024 TV negotiations for college football.

One person whose name has been coming up frequently as a candidate is Luck, according to Bruce Feldman and Pete Thamel.

Luck, 60, was a college quarterback who played in the NFL briefly. He later became the athletic director at his alma mater, West Virginia. He was a president for NFL Europe, has worked for the NCAA, has experience as an AD, and most recently, he was the XFL commissioner. Luck is extremely qualified for the position, and he would be a great fit. His son, Andrew, also played in the Pac-12 at Stanford.

Luck is suing the XFL over the way things unfolded at the league, which shuttered last year. If he is interested, he would be perfect. The conference of course probably won’t hire him seeing as how much they’ve botched things recently.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus