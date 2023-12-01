Oregon State, Washington State reach major schedule agreement for Pac-12

Oregon State and Washington State are working toward operating as a two-team conference in the Pac-12 next season, and they have reached a scheduling agreement that could further pave the way for that to happen.

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West on Friday announced a scheduling partnership. All 12 current Mountain West schools will be involved, with the Beavers and Cougars playing six Mountain West opponents each in 2024.

The arrangement is not a merger. Each Mountain West team will face seven conference opponents and have one game against either Oregon State or Washington State. The Pac-12 schools will not be eligible for the Mountain West Conference Football Championship Game.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said a full football schedule will be released in the near future and include five Power Five opponents, six Mountain West opponents and one FCS school for each Oregon State and Washington State.

Oregon State and Washington State want to remain in the Pac-12 and rebuild the conference, which has lost 10 members during conference realignment. NCAA rules allow the conference to operate with as few as two schools for a period of two years.

By operating as a two-team conference, Washington State and Oregon State would give themselves a realistic chance to reach the College Football Playoff. The five highest-ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids into the expanded College Football Playoff, which will be implemented next season.

Washington State and Oregon State took legal action back in September in an attempt to secure their futures in the wake of the Pac-12 imploding.