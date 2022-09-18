Oregon students apologize for classless ‘Mormons’ chant at BYU fans

Oregon’s official student section apologized via Twitter for a classless chant delivered by some fans towards BYU supporters during Saturday’s game between the teams.

The Ducks throttled BYU 41-20 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., making both programs 2-1.

A fan captured a few videos from the game of Oregon fans chanting “f— the Mormons.” Beware that the video contains a curse word.

The official Twitter account for the Oregon Pit Crew, which is the Oregon student section, tweeted an apology after being made aware of the video.

To all @BYUfootball fans in attendance at todays game we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance. We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated. — Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) September 18, 2022

BYU is sponsored by the Mormon Church. Many of its fans, students and coaches are Mormon.

The Cougars’ loss to Oregon comes a week after their big win over Baylor. This was also a big win for the Ducks, who got obliterated by Georgia in their opener.