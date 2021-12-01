Otis Anderson Sr. reportedly shot and killed his son after dog bite

Former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed this week, and the circumstances surrounding his death are shocking.

According to a police report obtained by First Coast News, Anderson Jr. was shot by his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home in Jacksonville on Monday evening. Denise Anderson, Anderson Jr.’s mother, told police that her husband was bit by their son’s girlfriend’s dog, which led to an argument.

Denise said Otis Sr. became upset after being bit by the dog, as he was bleeding throughout the house. That led to an argument, and she says the two men appeared to be on the verge of a fight after Anderson Sr. flipped a reclining chair. They then went their separate ways, with Anderson Sr. heading toward the garage.

Denise says Anderson Sr. came back in the house to meet her son in the kitchen, and she heard a gun shot followed by her son saying “you shot me!” She claims she then began hitting Anderson Sr. with a floor cleaning device, at which point he turned and fired more rounds.

Anderson Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and back, according to the police report. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Denise Anderson was treated for multiple graze wounds and released.

Anderson Sr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He appeared in court on Tuesday and is being held without bond.

Tributes to Anderson Jr. have been popping up on the UCF campus this week.

Anderson Jr., who was 23, played for UCF from 2017 to 2020. He rushed for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns and had 91 catches for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns. Anderson Jr. spent time with the Los Angeles Rams during training camp this past offseason.

Photo: Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Myles Wilson (37) congratulates running back Otis Anderson (2) on his punt return for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports